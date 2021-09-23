Apple objects to new EU plans to make all phone chargers the same

The EU is set to propose new laws for all mobile phone companies to use a universal charger in a bid to make life easier for consumers.

The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users, according to The Telegraph. It is estimated the law could cut e-waste by 980 tonnes a year.

The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also proposed a harmonised charging port within the EU.

The legislation, which will be proposed later today (September 22), is expected to deter manufacturers from selling chargers with every new smartphone, in a bid to further cut waste. It will also call for customers to have the choice to continue using their old chargers.

But the move has angered Apple, whose iPhones use a special “lightning cable”, with the company saying the move will lead to piles of waste, deter innovation and annoy consumers.

The company has clashed with the Commission on a number of occasions in recent years. In April, the the body accused Apple’s App store of antitrust violations.

In 2016, it ordered Apple to pay €13billion (£11.1billion) in back taxes to Ireland, although that was later thrown out by the European Court of Justice.