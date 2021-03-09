APRIL’s Naeun cut from drama series following bullying controversy

Naeun of K-pop girl group APRIL has been cut from the upcoming South Korean television drama Taxi Driver.

Studio S, the drama’s production company, confirmed on March 8 that the actress will no longer be part of the upcoming series. According to a statement from Studio S, the decision was made after discussions with Naeun’s agency, DSP Media.

“About 60 per cent of the filming has been completed, but we have decided to replace Naeun with another actress after talking with her management company,” Studio S said, as translated by Korea Times.

“We will reshoot all the scenes with the new actress,” it added. “We ask for your understanding… we will wisely use the remaining time to produce an interesting series for you.”

The company did not give a reason for the idol’s departure from the upcoming drama. However, Studio S also noted they had to “reflect on public opinion” before making a decision, seemingly in reference to the bullying controversy surrounding Naeun and her fellow APRIL members.

APRIL were faced with accusations of bullying in February, after an individual claiming to be the brother of former member Lee Hyunjoo claimed that Lee had been bullied and ostracised by the members of APRIL. DSP Media has denied all allegations and announced that it will be taking legal action against Lee and her family.

Taxi Driver, based on the popular webcomic The Deluxe Taxi, was originally scheduled to premire April 9 on the South Korean channle SBS. It’s currently unknown if the recasting of Naeun has affected those plans.