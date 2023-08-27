Aqua announce US ‘Barbie World Tour’ for 2023

Aqua have announced a 2023 ‘Barbie World Tour’ across the US – check out the full schedule below and buy tickets here.

The Danish-Norwegian Europop group – best known for their 1997 hit ‘Barbie World’ – will kick off the aptly named tour at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on November 12, with stops planned for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and many more, before they wrap up at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 20.

“AMERICA… You wanna go for a ride?” the band asked on their social media post announcing the tour.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale August 28 at 10am local time, while general sale goes live August 30 at 10am EST from here.

‘The Barbie World Tour’ 2023 dates are:

NOVEMBER

12 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

14 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

16 – Riverside, CA, Municipal Auditorium

19 – San Diego, CA, House of Blues

20 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

22 – Houston, TX, House of Blues

24 – Austin, TX, Emo’s

26 – New Orleans, LA, Fillmore

27 – Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL, House of Blues

DECEMBER

4 – Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore

5 – Philadelphia, PA, Fillmore

6 – Boston, MA, House of Blues

10 – Detroit, MI, Fillmore

12 – Chicago, IL, House of Blues

13 – Minneapolis, MN, Fillmore

15 – Denver, CO, The Summit

17 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

19 – Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

20 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua has seen a resurgence in recent months due to the buzz around the Barbie movie.

While the track did not feature directly on the star-studded soundtrack, a reimagined version was recorded by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, which sees the pair sample original snippets of the Aqua classic.

It was previously reported last year that Aqua’s version of ‘Barbie Girl’ would not feature in the film, but star Margot Robbie was apparently insistent on it featuring.

“I was like, ‘Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl.’ It has to be in there.’ And [Greta] was like, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to find a cool way to incorporate it,’ ” recalled Robbie in a feature with Rolling Stone.

She continued: “And then, when she was like, ‘Guess who’s going to do the remix of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl”? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.’ I was like, ‘Together? Are you joking?!’ I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds.”