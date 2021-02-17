Watch Arab Strap’s disturbing video for new single ‘Here Comes Comus!’

Arab Strap have shared a new single called ‘Here Comes Comus!’ – you can watch the disturbing video for it below.

The Scottish duo – comprised of Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton – will release their first new album in 16 years, ‘As Days Get Dark’, on March 5 via Rock Action.

Following up on lead single ‘Compersion Pt.1’, the group today (February 17) offered up another taste of the project with ‘Here Comes Comus!’ – a song Moffat said is “about the god of nocturnal excess and my inability to ever refuse him”.

“It takes place in a pub, a club, and city alleyways, all the places I’d hoped we’d be able to enjoy again by now – but it’s been so long since I’ve had a big night out that listening to it now seems almost nostalgic,” the musician added, referencing the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on nightlife.

“He still pops round to see me at home now and again, but I know he’s holding back and planning for the future, and one day soon we’ll dance again.”

‘Here Comes Comus!’ is accompanied by a dark official video, which was directed by Bryan M. Ferguson and explores the song’s themes of overindulgence.

“When I first heard Aidan’s lyrics on the track, my mind was quickly flung into a murky pit of complete debauchery,” Ferguson explained. “And I really wanted the video to be a story of excess to match not just the lyrics but the whole mythology of Comus being the rebellious god of festivity who pretty much represents anarchy and chaos.”

Upon the announcement of ‘As Days Get Dark’, Moffat revealed that the record is “about hopelessness and darkness. But in a fun way.”

He added: “It’s definitely Arab Strap, but an older and wiser one, and quite probably a better one.”

Arab Strap are due to embark on a UK headline tour this September. At the time of writing, the dates remain unaffected by the current lockdown restrictions – you can see the schedule below.

September 2021

4 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

5 – Dublin Vicar St, Dublin

6 – The Mill, Birmingham

7 – SWX, Bristol

8 – Electric Ballroom, London

9 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle upon Tyne

10 – Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow