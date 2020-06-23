Arca and Rosalía share new collaborative single ‘KLK’

Arca has shared a new single, ‘KLK’, ahead of her new album ‘KiCk i’ dropping later this week. The electronic artist is joined by Rosalía on the cyberpunk-tinged reggaeton track, which was co-produced by longtime collaborator Cardopusher.

Listen below:

﻿

While it’s the first single the two artists have released together, it’s not their first time collaborating. Last year, Rosalía sampled Arca’s vocal recordings during her Latin GRAMMY Awards performance.

In an Instagram post promoting ‘KLK’, the producer compared her usage of sub bass on the track to that of a furruco.

“The furruco is an autochthonous musical instrument that is played via friction of a rod attached to a large drum head. When rubbed it produces a big sub bass pulse that marks the tempo for the whole gaita group, gaita is typical Venezuelan music,” she explained.

“I played furruco for years in the gaita groups of my school and a music academy I went to and it influenced me a lot, as well as learning cuatro. Venezuelan music has always been with me, and I’m so grateful to have studied some of its musical stylings.”

Set for release this Friday (June 26) via XL Recordings, ‘KiCk i’ also features collaborations with Björk, SOPHIE and Shygirl.

‘KLK’ is the fourth single to be shared from ‘KiCk i’ ahead of its release. It follows previously released album tracks ‘Mequetrefe’, ‘Time’ and ‘Nonbinary’.

Earlier this month, Arca and Shygirl shared a new track titled ‘unconditional’, exclusively via Bandcamp. The pair announced that all proceeds from the track would be donated to Black Lives Matter and Inquest UK.

Back in February, Arca returned with a 62-minute single titled ‘@@@@@’ via NTS Radio, marking the first new music from the producer since her self-titled 2017 album.