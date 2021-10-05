Arca announces new album ‘KiCk ii’ with Sia collaboration ‘Born Yesterday’

Arca has announced details of a new album and shared a new collaboration with Sia – watch the video for ‘Born Yesterday’ below.

The track previews ‘KiCk ii’, the sequel and follow-up to Arca’s 2020 album ‘KiCk i’. The new record will come out on December 5 via XL.

According to a statement from Arca, the new album has been “conceived to represent the multiple self-states that exist” within the producer.

Elsewhere on the album, the likes of Boys Noize and Mica Levi will provide contributions.

For now, watch the video for the Sia collaboration ‘Born Yesterday’ below.

Details of the new album follow on from the Venezuelan producer’s enigmatic recent single ‘Incendio’, which was shared last month.

‘Incendio’ arrived as a follow-up to Arca’s four-track EP ‘Madre’, which she released back in January. It also follows her remix of ‘Rain On Me’ by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, which appeared on the former’s ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ record earlier this year.

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘KiCk ii’ below:

1. ‘Doña’

2. ‘Prada’

3. ‘Rakata’

4. ‘Tiro’

5. ‘Luna Llena’

6. ‘Lethargy’

7. ‘Araña’

8. ‘Femme’

9. ‘Muñecas’

10. ‘Confianza’

11. ‘Born Yesterday ft. Sia’

12. ‘Andro’

Arca’s most recent full-length effort was ‘KiCk i’, released last June on XL. It featured the singles ‘Nonbinary’, ‘Time’, ‘Mequetrefe’ and ‘KLK’ (featuring Rosalía).

In a four-star review of ‘KiCk i’, NME wrote: “Considering the range of genres incorporated in the album, it’s stunning that it never veers fully towards only one. Instead, ‘KiCk i’ incorporates pop, experimental, noise, electronica and psychedelia into one project.

“Amid a highly acclaimed career, Arca’s latest album presents a new high-water mark.”