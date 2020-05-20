GAMING  

Watch the expressive video for Arca’s new single ‘Time’ from upcoming new album ‘KiCk i’

The album features contributions from the likes of Björk, Rosalía and SOPHIE

By Sam Moore
Arca
Arca (Picture: Carlos Sáez / Press)

Arca has shared the new video for her latest single ‘Time’ and confirmed details of her upcoming new album ‘KiCk i’ — check out the expressive clip below.

‘KiCk i’ will be released digitally on XL Recordings on June 26, with physical editions set for a subsequent release on July 17.

The Venezuelan experimental artist, singer, DJ, performer and composer has recruited the likes of Björk, Rosalía, Shygirl and SOPHIE to collaborate on ‘KiCk i’, which has been further previewed today (May 20) with the video for the song ‘Time’.

‘Time’ initially premiered in September 2019 at Arca’s Mutant;Faith show, a four-part experimental performance cycle at the New York City arts space The Shed. The clip was filmed on the fourth day of the performance cycle, and was directed by MANSON in front of a live audience at both The Shed and on the streets of NYC.

You can see the tracklist for Arca’s ‘KiCk i’ below.

1. Nonbinary
2. Time
3. Mequetrefe
4. Riquiqui
5. Calor
6. Afterwards ft. Björk
7. Watch ft. Shygirl
8. KLK ft. Rosalía
9. Rip The Slit
10. La Chíqui ft. SOPHIE
11. Machote
12. No Queda Nada

‘KiCk i’ was previously previewed through the release of the single ‘Nonbinary’, the video for which was shared last month. The Frederik Hayman-directed clip took inspiration from the Italian artist Sandro Botticelli and his 1480s painting Birth Of Venus, reimagining it for the modern age.

