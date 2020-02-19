Arca returns with huge 62-minute new song ‘@@@@@’

Arca has made her comeback today (February 19) in the form of a 62-minute new single.

‘@@@@@’ was premiered on DIVA EXPERIMENTAL FM, Arca’s radio show in collaboration with NTS.

The song can be heard by listening back to the show here.

Advertisement

Speaking of the new song, Arca says: “@@@@@ is a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI.

“The host of the show, known as DIVA EXPERIMENTAL lives across multiple bodies in space in virtue of her persecution- in order to kill her, one would first have to find all of her bodies. The bodies that host her carry fetishes for the paralinguistic, breaking the fourth wall and nurturing a mutant faith in love in the face of fear.

The new music is Arca’s first since his self-titled album from 2017, which was preceded by 2016 project ‘Entrañas’, which featured Mica Levi, and her 2015 album ‘Mutant’.

In addition to the new song, Arca has shared details of a US headline tour. The dates will begin on April 25 in New York at Brooklyn Steel.

Advertisement

The gigs run through the rest of April and into May, concluding at the Belasco in Los Angeles on May 15.