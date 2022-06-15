Arcade Fire and The Weeknd named on Polaris Music Prize 2022 longlist

Arcade Fire and The Weeknd are among the leading names on the longlist for the Polaris Music Prize 2022.

The annual Canadian music prize, which was won last year by Cadence Weapon, “honours and rewards artists who produce Canadian music albums of distinction”. Previous winners include Kaytranada, Caribou and Fucked Up.

The 2022 longlist for the Polaris Music Prize has now been announced, with the likes of Arcade Fire (nominated for their album ‘WE’), The Weeknd (‘Dawn FM’) and BADBADNOTGOOD (‘Talk Memory’) nominated.

You can see the full longlist for the Polaris Music Prize 2022 below.

AHI – ‘Prospect’

Arcade Fire – ‘WE’

Backxwash – ‘I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES’

BADBADNOTGOOD – ‘Talk Memory’

Jean-Michel Blais – ‘aubades’

Basia Bulat – ‘The Garden’

Tanika Charles – ‘Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly’

Chiiild – ‘Hope For Sale’

Destroyer – ‘LABYRINTHITIS’

Julie Doiron – ‘I Thought Of You’

The Garrys – ‘Get Thee To A Nunnery’

The Halluci Nation – ‘One More Saturday Night’

Joyful Joyful – ‘Joyful Joyful’

Adria Kain – ‘When Flowers Bloom’

Lydia Képinski – ‘Depuis’

Pierre Kwenders – ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’

Ada Lea – ‘one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden’

Lisa Leblanc – ‘Chiac Disco’

Hubert Lenoir – ‘PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe’

Luna Li – ‘Duality’

Les Louanges – ‘Crash’

LOONY – ‘soft thing’

Kelly McMichael – ‘Waves’

Men I Trust – ‘Untourable Album’

Haviah Mighty – ‘Stock Exchange’

myst milano. – ‘Shapeshyfter’

Cedric Noel – ‘Hang Time’

Ombiigizi – ‘Sewn Back Together’

Orville Peck – ‘Bronco’

Ouri – ‘Frame of a Fauna’

P’tit Belliveau – ‘Un homme et son piano’

PUP – ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND’

SATE – ‘The Fool’

Shad – ‘TAO’

Sister Ray – ‘Communion’

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – ‘Life After’

Stars – ‘From Capelton Hill’

Tanya Tagaq – ‘Tongues’

The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’

Charlotte Day Wilson – ‘Alpha’

The final 10-name shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize 2022 will be announced on July 14, before the ceremony takes place in Toronto on September 19.

You can find out more information about the Polaris Music Prize by heading here.

Last month Arcade Fire earned their fourth UK Number One album with ‘WE’.