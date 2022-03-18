Arcade Fire announce last minute New York concert for Ukraine victims

Arcade Fire have announced a last minute concert in New York tonight (March 18) to help victims in Ukraine.

The band took to Instagram today to confirm they are playing a benefit show at the Bowery Ballroom – watch the announcement clip below.

In the post, frontman Win Butler and band member Richard Reed Parry can be seen stapling posters for the show on a message board.

“Hey New York, we’re gonna play a show tonight, if you guys wanna come,” says frontman Win Butler. “It’s a benefit gig for Ukraine at the Bowery Ballroom.”

A caption on the clip also says “pay what u can” but no further information on how to purchase the tickets has been posted.

It comes after the band played a benefit concert for Ukraine in New Orleans earlier this week.

That show saw Arcade Fire play a number of new tracks including their single ‘The Lightning, I, II’, ‘Age of Anxiety’, and ‘Rabbit Hole’.

All proceeds from that “pay-what-you-can” gig went to benefit the Plus1 Ukraine relief fund, which is supporting Ukrainian people through non-profits providing humanitarian aid as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

Meanwhile, the band unveiled details of their new album ‘WE’ yesterday (March 17).

Speaking about their sixth studio LP, Butler said creating it was “the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever.”

Described as a “concise 40 minute epic” in a statement, it contains seven songs and is “as much about the forces that threaten to pull us away from the people we love, as it is inspired by the urgent need to overcome them”, according to a press release.

The new record will arrive on May 6 via Columbia Records and has been produced with long-term Radiohead collaborator, Nigel Godrich along with the band’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne.