Arcade Fire announce special election night performance on US TV

Arcade Fire will appear on US late-night TV on election night, the band have confirmed.

The presidential election will formally take place on Tuesday (November 3) and Showtime will broadcast a special programme hosted by Stephen Colbert to coincide with it.

Arcade Fire announced their involvement with the show earlier today (October 30) on Twitter. “Looking forward to a special performance on @StephenAtHome’s Live Election Night Special,” they wrote. “Tuesday at 11pm ET on @showtime. Vote!”

The tweet also featured a photo of the band in the studio. Régine Chassagne was pictured wearing a t-shirt with the word “vote” on it. Will Butler’s shirt supported Julie Oliver, a Texan Democratic candidate for the House Of Representatives, and featured the message: “Smash the patriarchy”. See the tweet below now.

Looking forward to a special performance on @StephenAtHome's Live Election Night Special. Tuesday at 11pm ET on @showtime. Vote! pic.twitter.com/TiEixHIvJX — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) October 30, 2020

Yesterday (October 29), the group shared a new performance of their 2010 track ‘Culture War’ as part of Bon Iver’s ‘A Campaign to Make Your Vote Count’ initiative. “Get out there and vote, it’s never been more important,” frontman Win Butler said in the video.

He also spoke to Texan politician Beto O’Rourke about the upcoming election earlier this month. During the chat, Butler said he felt “really optimistic for the first time in a long time about Texas and about the future of this country”.

Meanwhile, the musician recently shared that he has written “two or three” new Arcade Fire albums while in lockdown and said the group would make one new one in his home state of Texas “during the election”.