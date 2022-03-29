Arcade Fire are set to perform a special livestream show in New Orleans, Louisiana this Friday (April 1).

The Canadian band, who recently returned with the single ‘The Lightning I, II’, will play a live set as part of a “block party” event hosted by the US phone company AT&T.

Per an official listing, fans will be able to “experience Arcade Fire from every angle with real-time, multi-camera views” via “the power of AT&T 5G”. Support comes from King Princess and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Win Butler and co. are scheduled to take to the stage at 8:30pm CT (3:30am BST). You can sign up for more information on the online gig here.

Arcade Fire performed a last-minute Ukraine benefit show in New Orleans earlier this month ahead of announcing their sixth studio album ‘WE’, which arrives on May 6 via Columbia Records.

The group have since played a further run of Ukraine benefit gigs in New York, where they aired upcoming tracks such as ‘Age of Anxiety I’ and ‘Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’. At the final NYC concert, Arcade Fire were joined onstage by David Byrne for a cover of ‘Give Peace A Chance’.

The band later revealed that the recent stint had raised $100,000 (£76,370) for the people of Ukraine.

Will Butler, the brother of frontman Win, announced this month that he’s quit Arcade Fire after almost two decades with the group: “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

Reviewing ‘The Lightning I, II’, NME said that the comeback single “will certainly hit a chord with long-time fans of the band”.

“It somehow seems deeply heartfelt and slightly unnerving all at once; humongous in its sound, but familiar and intimate to those who’ve followed them for nearly two decades. It feels pleasingly like we’ve been here before, but never quite this far into Arcade Fire’s modus operandi.”