Arcade Fire announce ‘WE’ world tour for 2022

Arcade Fire have announced details of a new world tour, set to take place later this year in support of their new album ‘WE’.

The band released the record – their sixth so far – earlier today (May 6) and will hit the road in September, following on from one-off dates in New Orleans, New York, Coachella, and London in the run-up to the LP’s release.

The tour will kick off in Dublin on August 30, taking the group across the UK and into Europe throughout September. The North American leg of the tour will begin in Washington D.C. on October 28, running until a final stop in Toronto on December 1.

Arcade Fire will be joined by special guest Feist for the UK and European dates, while Beck will join them to play acoustic sets in North America.

Tickets for all tour dates will go on general sale to the public at 10am local time next Friday (May 13). Arcade Fire has partnered with the social and environmental justice non-profit PLUS1 on the tour to ensure that £1/$1/€1 from every ticket will go to KANPE, a foundation committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

You can view ticket details and further information here for the UK and here for North America.

VIP packages will also be available, offering exclusive merchandise, access to pre-show VIP lounges, premium tickets and more. More information is available here.

Arcade Fire will play:

August 2022

30 – Dublin, IE, 3Arena

September 2022

2 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

3 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

5 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

8 – London, UK, O2 Arena

11 – Lille, FR, Zenith

12 – Antwerp, BE, Sportpaleis

14 – Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena

15 – Paris, FR, Accor Arena

17 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

18 – Munich, DE, Olympiahalle

21 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

22 – Lisbon, PT, Campo Pequeno

23 – Lisbon, PT, Campo Pequeno

25 – Bordeaux, FR, Arkea Arena

26 – Nantes, FR, Zenith de Nantes

28 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

29 – Berlin, DE, Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 2022

1 – Warsaw, PL, COS Torwar

28 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

November 2022

1 – Camden, NJ, Waterfront Music Pavilion

4 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

8 – Boston, MA, MGM Fenway Music Hall

10 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

12 – Chicago, IL, United Center

13 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

16 – Los Angeles, CA, The Kia Forum

19 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

22 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

25 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

27 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

December 2022

1 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

The band have also spoken to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story, discussing the making of ‘WE’, the departure of band member Will Butler and their upcoming tour plans. In the interview, frontman Win Butler said he hopes the 2022 dates would represent “the definitive Arcade Fire tour”.

Arcade Fire will serve as the musical guest on tomorrow’s (May 7) episode of Saturday Night Live, which will be guest hosted by actor Benedict Cumberbatch. In a new promo clip, the actor attempts to present the segment according to the script, but his efforts are scuppered by cast member Ego Nwodim and the members of Arcade Fire.

Last week (April 29), the band played the reopening of London’s iconic KOKO venue – marking their first live appearance in the UK since 2018. You can read the NME review of the gig here.

In a four-star review of 'WE', NME said: "Our global journey from fear to appreciation is played out in what Arcade Fire themselves accurately describe as a "concise 40-minute epic". Philosophically, they haven't been so focussed since 2010's 'The Suburbs', nor so musically dramatic since 2007's 'Neon Bible'.