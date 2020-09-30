Arcade Fire, David Byrne and Pearl Jam announced for new US voting rights compilation

Arcade Fire, David Byrne and Pearl Jam are among a host of artists set to feature on a new compilation in aid of US voting rights.

The album, ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume Two’, will be available on Bandcamp this Friday (October 2) for just 24 hours.

It features up to 77 tracks from artists including Phoenix, Fleet Foxes, Jenny Lewis, The War on Drugs, Little Dragon and Big Boi.

Pearl Jam have contributed new track ‘Get It Back’, and Arcade Fire’s live team-up with David Byrne – ‘This Must Be The Place’ – features. Byrne’s ‘People Tell Me’ demo from the Joan of Arc: Into the Fire musical is also on the compilation.

Additionally, the compilation features a live recording from the late John Prine, playing ‘Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore’, with Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale.

All proceeds from the album will go to the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organisation that seeks to “secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans”.

The first ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy’ compilation came out earlier this month and featured tracks by R.E.M., Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams and many others. It raised more than $250,000 (£193,750) in proceeds.

Meanwhile, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and John Legend gave their verdict after Joe Biden faced off against Donald Trump in the first of three US presidential election debates last night (September 29).

The President repeatedly clashed with the Democractic candidate Biden during a heated debate, which was hosted by Fox News’ Chris Wallace in Cleveland, Ohio.

Responding on Twitter, Chance The Rapper wrote: “The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or… VOTE HIM OUT.”

Cardi B, meanwhile, shared a series of videos which saw her screaming at her television in anger.