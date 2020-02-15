News Music News

Watch Arcade Fire play first show in two years at Kanaval Ball in New Orleans

They played an 11-song set featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Win Butler performs during Arcade Fire's Third Annual Krewe du Kanaval celebration. CREDIT: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Arcade Fire performed together for the first time in two years last night (February 14) as headliners of the 2020 Kanaval Ball in New Orleans.

Launched in 2018 by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne with Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe, the Kanaval Ball celebrates the carnival traditions of Haiti and New Orleans.

Proceeds from the event go to the Preservation Hall Foundation’s educational efforts in New Orleans as well as Arcade Fire’s KANPE Foundation and its support of cultural and social initiatives in Haiti.

Headlining Friday night’s festivities, Arcade Fire played an 11-song set comprised of ‘Everything Now’ and ‘Wake Up’ (both featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band), ‘Haiti’, ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’, ‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’ and ‘Rebellion (Lies)’.

Watch footage from the show below:

View this post on Instagram

Kanaval Ball #arcadefire

A post shared by Bronson Bigelow (@bronsonbigelow) on

View this post on Instagram

Wake Up. #arcadefire

A post shared by Poet Motors (@poetmotors) on

View this post on Instagram

#krewedukanaval #arcadefire

A post shared by Arcade Fire en español (@arcadefireenespanol) on

Arcade Fire’s Kanaval Ball setlist:

‘Everything Now’ (with Preservation Hall Jazz Band)
‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’
‘Rebellion (Lies)’
‘Haïti’
‘Here Comes the Night Time’
‘Electric Blue’
‘Sprawl II’ (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
‘Reflektor’
‘Afterlife’
‘Creature Comfort’
‘Wake Up’ (with Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have covered Arcade Fire’s ‘Keep The Car Running’ on their rarities and covers EP ‘01070725’.

The five-song EP also includes a live cover of Dead Kennedys‘ punk classic ‘Holiday In Cambodia’ and is focused on 2007, the year Foos released their sixth album ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace’.

