Arcade Fire & Owen Pallett to finally release their score for Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’

Arcade Fire and Canadian composer Owen Pallett have announced that they will finally release their score to Spike Jonze’s 2013 movie Her for the first time.

The collaboration between the two acts provided the musical backdrop for Jonze’s Oscar-nominated dystopian drama, which starred Joaquin Phoenix, but it was never properly released digitally or physically.

The soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Original Score at the 2014 Oscars, will now arrive on digital, vinyl, and cassette formats on March 19. It has been broken up into 13 tracks and comes alongside new original artwork.

Advertisement

In an accompanying statement, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler said: “There is a mysterious alchemy in the way sound and picture work together, notes and moods shifting and reacting to one another like a kaleidoscope.

“And even in the absence of visuals, the emotional landscape still remains. We hope you have a moment of stillness to get lost in the music as we did writing and recording it.”

Jonze’s acclaimed tale of sci-fi romance starred Phoenix as a man who falls in love with an AI creation that he can only hear, because she does not have a physical form.

Pallett added: “The band had been talking about this ongoing soundtrack project with Spike for about a year before they asked me to come in to help wrap things up.

“It seemed as if the soundtrack had originally planned to connect with the sci-fi aspects of the story, but Spike was urging a shift toward the score emphasising the romantic element.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans can potentially expect new material from Arcade Fire later this year, after Win Butler revealed that he’s written “two or three” Arcade Fire albums during lockdown.

Explaining that the group will return to Texas to record new material, Butler added: “Once your body’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve just been writing.

“I can’t remember a time when I’ve written more. [It] feels like being 18, sitting by the piano for five days in a row working on a melody for a verse. It’s been pretty amazing actually.”

They also premiered their latest song ‘Generation A’ in November 2020.