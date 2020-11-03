Arcade Fire provide soundtrack for US election day – listen to their playlist

Arcade Fire have shared their election playlist to soundtrack one of the most anticipated days in US politics.

The Canada-based band, whose bandmember brothers Win and Will Butler were raised in the US, have contributed to the #JoyToThePolls initiative. The campaign invited acts to curate playlists that voters can listen to while practicing their civic duty.

Arcade Fire’s playlist, which you can listen to below, features 11 tracks including Richard Hawley‘s protest song ‘Tonight The Streets Are Ours’ to Art Garfunkel‘s ‘Waters Of March’.

The movement, headed by the nonpartisan Election Defenders, aims to bring “joy to the polls and make voting a celebration”.

Other playlists have been made for the initiative by Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, The Roots‘ Questlove, and Hamilton playwright Lin Manuel Miranda.

Nelini Stamp, campaign director at Election Defenders, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to announce these playlists from so many wonderful partners, people and communities in every corner of the country.

“We are calling on all voters to make their own playlists to deliver a clear, joyful message that we will protect our democracy from this pandemic and from voter suppression wherever it shows up.”

US citizens are heading to the polls today (November 3) to elect the 46th president of the United States. The incumbent Donald Trump has trailed his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in a recent set of polling predictions.

Musicians have been engaging with the election. Lady Gaga performed at Joe Biden‘s final campaign rally in Pennsylvania last night (November 2), while Tracy Chapman made a rare TV appearance in which she changed the lyrics of her hit, ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ to: “Talkin’ ’bout a revolution/ Go vote“.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, who is facing an uphill battle in his bid to become POTUS, revealed he is voting for the first time – for himself.