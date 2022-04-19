Arcade Fire set to reopen London’s KOKO venue later this month

Arcade Fire are set to headline the reopening night of London’s KOKO venue later this month. Tickets will be available here.

KOKO, which is located on 1A Camden High Street in north London, will reopen this month as a 50,000 square foot “state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house” following a three-year, £70million restoration and redevelopment.

The venue will open its doors once again on April 29, with the night featuring a special headline show from Arcade Fire – marking their first UK live performance since April 2018.

The band will play in support of their forthcoming new album ‘We’, which is set for release on May 6 and has already been previewed by ‘The Lightning I, II’.

Tickets for Arcade Fire’s KOKO show will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday (April 21) from here, while pre-sale access to tickets is available with pre-orders of ‘We’ on any format from the official Arcade Fire UK store.

Fans around the world will also be able to tune in to the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch on Friday to watch the KOKO gig from home, while they can also enjoy Arcade Fire on their [RE]DISCOVER playlist.

KOKO’s reopening weekend will also feature the inaugural KOKO Electronic club night, which will see an extended set from deep house / techno DJ Luciano. Central Cee will then play two sets at the venue on May 1 at 4pm and 8pm.

The likes of Lianne La Havas, Chase & Status and Pete Doherty are all set to perform at KOKO next month. You can find out more information about listings and the reopened venue here.

KOKO will also be operating a new members’ club, the House Of KOKO. Members will be granted access to four new floors and secret shows within the main theatre, as well as getting the opportunity to take part in a newly established programme of cultural events at the revamped venue.

Arcade Fire performed a secret set at Coachella last weekend, during which they premiered their new track ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’.

The band will perform on Saturday Night Live next month.