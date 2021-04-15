Arcade Fire have shared a new 45-minute song titled ‘Memories of the Age of Anxiety’ for a meditation and sleep app.

The instrumental was created for the Headspace app, which offers meditation and mindfulness skills “on everything from managing stress and everyday anxiety to sleep, focus and mind-body health”.

Arcade Fire have contributed ‘Memories of the Age of Anxiety’ for a new Headspace ‘Focus’ playlist which has been curated by John Legend.

Described as “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired”, the track can only be heard in full on the Headspace app – though you can hear a snippet of Arcade Fire’s ‘Memories of the Age of Anxiety’ below.

‘Memories of the Age of Anxiety’ is Arcade Fire’s first new piece of material since they debuted the track ‘Generation A’ back in November while performing on Stephen Colbert’s US election special. That song has yet to be officially released, however.

The band’s last studio album, ‘Everything Now’, came out in 2017. Back in October, frontman Win Butler told Rick Rubin on his Broken Record podcast that he’d written “two or three” Arcade Fire albums during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“We had been writing for a year and were doing our first session towards the record when Covid came down,” he said, adding: “I’ve just been writing, like I can’t remember a time where I’ve written more.”