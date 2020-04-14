Win Butler shares new details on Arcade Fire’s new album: “The writing has intensified”

Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler has updated fans on new music from the band, during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a series of lengthy Instagram posts, the singer shared handwritten notes on Monday night (April 13), revealing that the band has been recording new material.

The captions, which were shared on the eve of his 40th birthday, also said that he and Régine Chassagne have spent the past few years writing new material.

He began: “We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ).

“Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.”

Butler added: “Though this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry, I believe it will only strengthen music as an art form. It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable…a church that lives in the air between the source and your ears.”

This comes after Butler posted the clip, which featured 15 seconds of music without any vocals, on his Instagram Stories last week.

The clip showed a pair of in-studio reels rolling as some heavy riffing plays out of the speakers.

He captioned the clip: “My rock band has a really good drummer,” and tagged the official Arcade Fire Instagram page.

An Arcade Fire fan page on Twitter captured the footage and shared it before it disappears from Butler’s Instagram Stories after 24 hours.

The clip comes after Butler teased another snippet of new music on social media earlier this month.

Arcade Fire’s most recent record was in 2017 with ‘Everything Now’. NME gave their fifth studio album a glowing five-star review, labelling the band “bigger, bolder and more fearful of the future than ever.”

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire performed their first show in two years in February, making an appearance at New Orleans’ Kanaval Ball. Speaking to Nola.com a few months prior to the show, Butler said the band were “not planning to tour for the foreseeable future.”

Arcade Fire also shared a remastered music video of ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ last September to celebrate 15 years since its release.