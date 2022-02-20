Arcade Fire‘s Richard Reed Parry has confirmed that he’s produced a final album by Canadian rockers The Sadies.

The news comes after Dallas Good, founder of the band, died aged 48 “of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness” this week.

The band’s most recent single, ‘Message To Belial’, was released last month, and produced by Parry.

The multi-instrumentalist has now confirmed that he has produced an entire new and final album by The Sadies, which is set to be released this spring.

Taking to Instagram, Parry paid tribute to “one of my dearest friends in the entire universe” and confirmed that the album was on the way.

“An utterly unique soul without parallel, timeless musical powerhouse, style icon, consummate gentleman, the perfect house guest and a brilliant musician who spread his talents and abilities as far and wide as his long arms could reach,” he added.

“Myself and Pietro Amato spent a whole lot of joyful time with Dallas and the Sadies over the last year and a half, recording and producing their last record – which is coming out this spring.”

See the full statement below:

The band’s label in the United States, Yep Roc, confirmed the news that Good died “of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week”.

The label’s full statement read: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend, Dallas Good, of the Sadies. He died on Thursday, February 17 of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. He was 48 years old.

“Dallas was such a special individual who is in one of my favourite bands of all time,” said Glenn Dicker, co-owner of Yep Roc Records. “We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening.”

The Sadies were founded by Good and his brother Travis in 1994, releasing debut album ‘Precious Moments’ in 1998. The band emerged as frontrunners of the alt-country scene of the early to mid 2000s.

Across their career, they collaborated with Kurt Vile, Neil Young, Neko Case and more.