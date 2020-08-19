Arcade Fire’s Will Butler shares new single ‘Close My Eyes’

Arcade Fire‘s Will Butler has shared a new single, ‘Close My Eyes’, as well as an accompanying self-directed music video.

The new cut is lifted from Butler’s forthcoming second solo record, ‘Generations’, which is slated for a September 25 release.

Watch the music video for ‘Close My Eyes’ below:

‘Close My Eyes’ was mixed by Mark Lawson and mastered by Bob Weston. It follows lead single ‘Surrender’, which arrived earlier in July. Per a statement, ‘Close My Eyes’ revolves around searching for comfort and almost finding it.

“I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I feel often — a drive for change coupled with despair: ‘I’m tired of waiting for a better day/But I’m scared and I’m lazy and nothing’s gonna change,‘” Butler explained.

“Kind of a sad song. Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling — ‘I’ve got to dance to keep from crying.'”

In July, Butler revealed to NME that the coronavirus pandemic was hindering the release of Arcade Fire’s sixth studio album.

“Arcade Fire was recording. Well, we were recording… But now our drummer is in Australia, two of us are in Canada, and the rest are in America,” Butler said.

“Australia are having a crazy outbreak, the border to Canada is sealed right now… like, Jesus Christ. It takes more logistics to get together. It always took a certain amount of logistics, but right now it’s insurmountable.”