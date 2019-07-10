Arcade Fire’s Win Butler is now officially a Canadian citizen. You can see footage of the moment Butler was awarded his dual citizenship below.

Butler was born in California, raised in Texas and later moved to Montreal to study at McGill University. Whilst there, Butler met his wife and Arcade Fire co-founder, Régine Chassagne.

According to an Instagram post which shows the moment of his new citizenship, Butler said he was “very honoured” to receive his dual citizenship, adding that it felt “natural” to have two passports now.

He wrote: “Very Honored to finally be a Canadian Citizen. I’ve lived in Montreal for half my life, so it feels very natural to have both passports now!

“Had to wear the Canadian Tuxedo, and yes Mounties are real.” You can see images and footage of the moment below.

Earlier this year, Arcade Fire recorded a cover of ‘Baby Mine’ for Tim Burton’s live-action take on Dumbo. The track saw the Canadian rockers taking on the song from the original 1941 Disney film, which appeared as the closing credits played in the film.

Describing their take on the track, frontman Win Butler explained how the film held personal significance for him.

“There is a scene with a locomotive in the original ‘Dumbo’ that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s. Every time I saw the film I thought it was him. When we were asked to do the [end credit version of ‘Baby Mine’], I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song,” explained Butler.

“My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our ‘family’ in Arcade Fire. I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are so precious to me. Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.”

The release came after Arcade Fire previously teased that fans could expect a new single at some point this year.

Speaking on The Ringer NBA Show, Butler said that the group are “just working on a track – it will actually be out sooner than later.”

“Really?”, the host asked, adding, “Possible Arcade Fire single coming out this year?” to which Butler replied: “Yeah.”

Arcade Fire’s last record was 2017’s ‘Everything Now’. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “The Canadian art-rockers are bigger, bolder and more fearful of the future than ever on their colossal fifth album.