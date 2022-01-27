Architects announce new live album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist At Abbey Road’

Architects have announced the upcoming release of their live album, ‘For Those That Wish To Exist At Abbey Road’, capturing an historic livestream performance at the iconic Abbey Road studios.

The 15-track release was recorded during the metalcore outfit’s global streaming event at London’s Abbey Road on December 11, 2021. It’s set for release on March 25 via Epitaph.

To mark the album’s announcement, Architects have shared the first taste in single ‘Impermanence’, originally recorded for their February 2021 album, ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, and featuring Parkway Drive‘s Winston McCall.

Advertisement

Where the original ‘Impermanence’ delivers a guttural grind, the Abbey Road performance swims with a more ethereal vibe on the ravaging heavy metal song.

Backed by Parallax Orchestra, watch Architects put an epic new spin on ‘Impermanence’ below:

Architects were due to head out on UK roads for a national tour next month, however announced its dates had been pushed back to early May, with the addition of a run of shows in Germany added for later in that month.

Upon the release of the band’s ninth studio album, NME awarded ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ a four-star rating in their review, saying the album was “proof of their enduring creativity”.

Advertisement

“It pushes Architects into unexplored territory and a bold new future where even bigger venues and audiences surely await.”

Architects’ ‘For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road’ tracklist:

1. ‘Do You Dream Of Armageddon?’

2. ‘Black Lungs’

3. ‘Giving Blood’

4. ‘Discourse Is Dead’

5. ‘Dead Butterflies’

6. ‘An Ordinary Extinction’

7. ‘Impermanence’

8. ‘Flight Without Feathers’

9. ‘Little Wonder’

10. ‘Animals’

11. ‘Libertine’

12. ‘Goliath’

13. ‘Demi God’

14. ‘Meteor’

15. ‘Dying Is Absolutely Safe’