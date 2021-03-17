Architects announce UK arena tour for February 2022

Architects have announced details of their UK arena tour for 2022.

The metalcore titans will hit the road early next year in support of their acclaimed ninth album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, which was released last month.

They’ll kick off the run of dates at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on February 22 2022, before winding up at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on March 1. You can check out the dates in full below.

FEBRUARY 2022

22 Leeds, First Direct Arena

23 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 London, Alexandra Palace

MARCH 2022

01 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

The dates come after ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ became the Brighton band’s first UK Number One album, beating Maximo Park to the top spot.

Celebrating the news, Architects’ vocalist Sam Carter paid tribute to their late bandmate Tom Searle, who died in 2016.

“I cannot begin to tell you how much this means to us,” Carter said. “Thank you to every single person who bought this record. We love you so much and we could not have done this without you.

“To have an album that connects this much, with what we’re talking about – trying and pushing for a better world – it’s unbelievable. As ever, everything we do is for Tom Searle, our brother.”

In a four-star review of ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, NME said that the record “pushes

Architects into unexplored territory and a bold new future where even bigger

venues and audiences surely await.”