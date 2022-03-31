Architects back Music Venue Trust and Music Declares Emergency’s #GoLocal for Earth Day campaign

Architects have voiced their support for the Music Venue Trust and Music Declares Emergency’s campaign for music fans to #GoLocal during next month’s Earth Day.

The two organisations are asking people to #GoLocal on April 22 by attending a gig in their hometown, and to either walk, cycle or use public transport to go to and from music venues.

A survey conducted by the MVT in 2020 found that only 35.2 per cent of punters usually walk to a gig, with the majority (48 per cent) typically travelling to shows in their own car.

“When you #GoLocal you are considerably improving the impact you make as an individual on the environmental damage caused by vehicles,” the organisations said in a joint statement.

“You are also supporting the cultural development of your town, the development of your local artists and your local venue.”

Architects frontman Sam Carter, who is also an ambassador for the marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd, has backed the campaign.

“This Earth Day I would like to encourage you to #GoLocal to see some live music, and when you do, why not take a nice walk or cycle to get there instead of a taxi or driving,” he said in a statement. “That way you’re helping the environment, and also you’re helping yourself and your body! If you’re not able to do that, how about taking some form of public transport to lower your footprint?

“By going local like this, you are doing your bit for local venues and the environment.”

You can find out more information about the Music Venue Trust here and Music Declares Emergency here.

Architects will tour in the UK in May – you can find any remaining tickets here.