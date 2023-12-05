Architects drop brutal surprise single ‘Seeing Red’

Architects have released a surprise single, ‘Seeing Red’ – listen to the heavy new track below.

Released on December 4, the fiery new track sees the Brighton quartet at their most brutal, featuring spirited guitar riffs, pummeling breakdowns, and guttural vocals, all culminating in a melodic hook which finds frontman Sam Carter sarcastically tackling his critics: “Read me all my rights / I’ll never grow tired of your great advice / Won’t somebody tell me / What I believe”.

The track was released alongside a video by drummer Dan Searle, which depicts the band performing the track against a black backdrop and a minimal set design.

Watch the video for Architect’s ‘Seeing Red’ below:

In addition to the release of ‘Seeing Red’, the band have also announced a North American tour, scheduled for Spring 2024. Spanning 13 dates, the tour commences on May 2 in Toronto’s Rebel, and concludes in Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple on May 13. See all of Architects’ North American tour dates below.

‘Seeing Red’ marks Architects’ first release since their 2022 full-length, ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’. In a four-star review, NME’s Andy Price highlighted the album’s fresh take on metalcore tropes. “It’s an album that solidly caps the canon of a band that has always quested to expand the language of 21st-century metalcore,” Price wrote. “Here, the incorporation of more prominent electronic influences bubble and contort under the headwinds of some deliciously visceral guitar.”

‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’ was also the last to feature guitarist Josh Middleton, who departed from the band in May this year. The band paid tribute to Middleton, who joined them in 2017 after the passing of founding member Tom Searle, reassuring that they remained close friends with him.

“Josh was a life raft for the band after we lost Tom and he gave us a way to keep the band alive through the hardest experience of our lives,” they wrote, in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will always be grateful to him for that.”

In February, the band was assaulted by a heckler during a concert in Adelaide, Australia. Four songs into their set, an unidentified man climbed onstage, attempted to physically attack Middleton, and screamed obscenities into a microphone before being dragged off stage by security.

Here are Architects’ 2024 North American tour dates:

MAY

02 – Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

03 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

06 – Boston, Massachusetts – House of Blues

07 – Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Paramount

09 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Franklin Music Hall

10 – Washington, D.C. – The Filmore

11 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – House of Blues

12 – Daytona Beach, Florida – Welcome to Rockville Festival

14 – Atlanta, Georgia – The Eastern

15 – Nashville, Tennessee – Marathon Music Works

17 – Chicago, Illinois – The Riviera Theatre

18 – Detroit, Michigan – Royal Oak Music Theatre

19 – Columbus, Ohio – Sonic Temple