Architects announce special livestream show from the Royal Albert Hall

Architects have announced that they will play a special livestream show from the Royal Albert Hall in London next month.

The news comes after the five-piece announced yesterday (October 21) that their latest album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ will arrive on February 26, 2021.

Architects will perform in the Royal Albert Hall on November 21, with the show set to screened around the world via the streaming service Veeps.

Tickets to access the Architects livestream will go on sale tomorrow (October 23) at 9am from here.

Architects’ new album is their first since 2018’s ‘Holy Hell’, and the record was previewed earlier this week by the release of its lead single ‘Animals’.

Speaking about ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, the band’s Dan Searle explained that “this album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet”.

“I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”