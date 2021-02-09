Listen to Architects’ explosive new single ‘Meteor’

Architects have shared a new song called ‘Meteor’ – listen below.
The single follows on from ‘Dead Butterflies’, ‘Black Lungs’ and ‘Animals’ in previewing the metal-core outfit’s forthcoming ninth album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, which arrives on February 26.
Premiering on BBC Radio 1 last night (February 8), the explosive new track’s chorus includes the lines: “I’m standing beneath the meteor/ Disaster’s breaking down my door/ I should be moving mountains/ The arrow buckles in the bow/ They said it’s time to go to war”.
Taking to Twitter upon the song’s release, Architects’ frontman Sam Carter wrote: “Thank you for every lovely comment about Meteor it honestly means the world to us. We pushed ourselves so much creatively on this album and I love seeing you connect with the singles so much!”
The full tracklist for ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ – the group’s first LP since 2018’s ‘Holy Hell’ – also reveals contributions from Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil, Royal Blood‘s Mike Kerr and Parkway Drive‘s Winston McCall.
- ‘Do You Dream of Armageddon?’
- ‘Black Lungs’
- ‘Giving Blood’
- ‘Discourse Is Dead’
- ‘Dead Butterflies’
- ‘An Ordinary Extinction’
- ‘Impermanence feat. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)’
- ‘Flight Without Feathers’
- ‘Little Wonder feat. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)’
- ‘Animals’
- ‘Libertine’
- ‘Goliath feat. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)’
- ‘Demi God’
- ‘Meteor’
- ‘Dying Is Absolutely Safe
Speaking to NME last year about Neil’s involvement, Carter said: “The energy that he puts into every vocal take is amazing, you can really tell he feels it. We just sent him an email [and] he replied straightaway being like: ‘I’m so excited.'”
Last November saw Architects perform a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Classics such as opener ‘Nihilist’ and closer ‘Doomsday’ demonstrate a band at the peak of their talents, yet it’s their embrace of the new colours in their palate that indicates Architects’ longevity.”