Architects frontman Sam Carter has spoken about working with Royal Blood and Biffy Clyro on the band’s forthcoming new album.

The metalcore group are due to release their ninth studio record, ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, in February. Following on from 2018’s ‘Holy Hell’, the project has been previewed with lead single ‘Animals’.

As the official tracklist reveals, the album will also feature collaborations with Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil, Royal Blood‘s Mike Kerr and Parkway Drive‘s Winston McCall.

“Simon being on our album is mindblowing to me; I got giddy hearing the first vocal take of his,” Carter told Kerrang! of Neil’s work on ‘Goliath’.

“It made me feel like a kid. I got goosebumps. I can’t fathom that he likes our band, as I’ve loved Biffy for so long.”

Carter went on to recall crossing paths with Biffy at Download Festival early in Architects’ career, where the Scottish trio told them they were familiar with their band.

“Both me and Tom [Searle, late Architects guitarist] walked away being like, ‘Oh, my, god, he knows who we are!’ And now he’s on our album! As a songwriter, he’s one of the best ever. I don’t know how those songs come out of his head; he’s a genius.”

Elsewhere, Carter hailed Royal Blood as “the saviours of rock’n’roll in the mainstream” before speaking of his “real friendship” with the duo.

Discussing his bond with Kerr, who will appear on Architects’ ‘Little Wonder’, he said: “There was a Christmas two or three years ago where both of us where on our own on Boxing Day, so we went to a restaurant in town together and just got really shitfaced (laughs). We were thinking, ‘It’d be so funny if someone walked past the window that’s a fan of our bands…’

He added: “That the album has space for someone a bit different for our band to feature shows how varied the album is.”

In a press release, Architects explained that ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ was inspired by the global uncertainty of 2020 and looming threats to the future of mankind. You can see the full tracklist below.

‘Do You Dream of Armageddon?’ ‘Black Lungs’ ‘Giving Blood’ ‘Discourse Is Dead’ ‘Dead Butterflies’ ‘An Ordinary Extinction’ ‘Impermanence feat. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)’ ‘Flight Without Feathers’ ‘Little Wonder feat. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)’ ‘Animals’ ‘Libertine’ ‘Goliath feat. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)’ ‘Demi God’ ‘Meteor’ ‘Dying Is Absolutely Safe’

Meanwhile, Architects will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall for a special live-streamed show on November 21.