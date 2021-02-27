Architects share desire to collaborate with Phoebe Bridgers and Hayley Williams

Architects have shared their desire to collaborate with Phoebe Bridgers and Hayley Williams in the future.

The metal band released their ninth album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ yesterday (February 26).

The new album features collaborations with Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, and the band’s Sam Carter has discussed the idea of more collaborations in the future.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t just have to be 15 tracks of me trying to do 15 different types of vocals,” Carter told Kerrang!. “It’s nice to let someone else try as well.

“There’s a bunch of people I’d want to write tracks with in future,” he added ​“I’d love Phoebe Bridgers to sing on one of our songs… or Hayley Williams. I’d love to add a female element to the next record. But then also people like Trent Reznor, or David Gilmour doing a guitar solo.”

Going on to discuss Simon Neil’s collaboration on the new album’s track ‘Goliath’, Carter said: “Although it’s a metal song, fundamentally, it takes unexpected turns very suddenly, just like Biffy Clyro do.

“As is the bit in where the [orchestral] strings stab in sync with the guitars, which is really satisfying. And it’s obviously cool to get the singer from one of the biggest British rock bands on your record screaming ​’They wouldn’t break their stride if we were burning alive’ before a massive breakdown, because no-one was expecting that.”

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, NME wrote: “‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ isn’t exactly the kind of sonic reinvention one-time scene mates Bring Me The Horizon pulled off with 2019’s ‘Amo’, but it pushes Architects into unexplored territory and a bold new future where even bigger venues and audiences surely await.”