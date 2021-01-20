Architects share powerful new single ‘Dead Butterflies’

Architects have shared their new single ‘Dead Butterflies’, the latest track to arrive from their upcoming ninth album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist‘.

The latest effort from the metal-core titans comes accompanied by a video which captures the Brighton band in full flight during their recent livestream show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

It comes after they shared the album track ‘Black Lungs‘ last month, which followed October’s ‘Animals‘ – the band’s first new music since 2018’s ‘Holy Hell‘.

‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ is set to arrive on February 26, with the band previously explaining how it was inspired by global uncertainty in 2020 and looming threats to the future of mankind.

“This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet,” explained guitarist and songwriter Dan Searle.

“I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

In a five-star review of their November show at the Royal Albert Hall, NME wrote: “Classics such as opener ‘Nihilist’ and closer ‘Doomsday’ demonstrate a band at the peak of their talents, yet it’s their embrace of the new colours in their palate that indicates Architects’ longevity.