Architects have released a brand new single called ‘When We Were Young’ – listen to the track below.

The Brighton metalcore band’s soaring new record is their first new music since the release of their 2021 album, ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.

“‘When We Were Young’ is a song that recognises what is gained and what is lost as we get older,” drummer Dan Searle said of the track. “As the world unfolds around us we can become overwhelmed by its endless complexity.”

Advertisement

He continued: “When I was 20 I thought I had the whole thing sussed, today I’m pretty sure I’ll never understand reality. We lose our innocence as we age, and although fatalism and cynicism can creep in, we also begin to shift our focus toward gratitude for existence and for those that we love.”

The song comes alongside a dizzying video, directed by Searle and produced by Jamie Whymark, which sees the band set up in the centre of a rotating camera rig which captures every angle of their explosive performance.

Watch the video for ‘When We Were Young’ below:

Architects are gearing up to head out on tour in the UK next month – you can see the full list of dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Architects frontman Sam Carter and his fiancé Abby Kirk have released a children’s book about their fox dog Sophia.

Sophia Fox Dog Gets Adopted aims to educate children on what foster dogs go through before they find their forever homes, while also giving a voice to young people who may have been through adoption and foster care themselves.

In addition to the book, the pair are also selling a Sophia plushie and a signed card from Carter and Kirk, and a paw print from Sophia.

You can purchase the book and plushie here. A large portion of the proceeds will go to Wunder Dog Rescue and Romanian Rescue Appeal to “help more dogs like Sophia find their forever families”.