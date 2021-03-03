Architects to celebrate ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ release with new UK dates

Architects have announced a pair of UK gigs to mark the release of their new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.

The Brighton band’s ninth studio effort, which arrived last Friday (February 26), will be showcased at O2 Academy 2 in Liverpool and Leeds University Union’s Stylus on July 23/24 respectively.

Fans can bag tickets for the “exclusive album release shows” from 6pm this evening (March 3) via Leeds’ Crash Records, who are offering an album/ticket bundle for £14.99 (limited to four people per transaction). Single tickets (limited to one per customer) are priced at £11.50.

You can find the links in the announcement tweet below.

For Those That Wish To Exist⁣

Album Release Shows⁣

July 23 Liverpool⁣

July 24 Leeds⁣

On-sale 6PM GMT LIVERPOOL: https://t.co/wU4Dkuhyzy LEEDS: https://t.co/DHKjevXNxc pic.twitter.com/bej6nAzW2D — Architects (@Architectsuk) March 3, 2021

Architects are also scheduled to perform at Kingston’s Pryzm for Banquet Records on August 7. Tickets for this date are currently unavailable.

Last November saw Sam Carter and co. perform a live-streamed concert from London’s Royal Albert Hall, which marked only their second show of 2020.

“Not many people have had the chance to play that room, let alone play it empty,” Carter later told NME of the experience. “It was weird, but really special. Especially in the middle of the pandemic, it was nice to get a little buzz of excitement. Like having a purpose!”

In a four-star review of ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, NME said that the record “pushes

Architects into unexplored territory and a bold new future where even bigger

venues and audiences surely await.”