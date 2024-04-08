Architects will release new single ‘Curse’ with Jordan Fish tomorrow

Architects will drop a new single, ‘Curse’, featuring former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish tomorrow (April 9).

The Brighton metallers had teased the track by sharing a photo to their social media of a graphic featuring the Architects ‘A’ logo along with the song’s title. Fish’s Instagram handle was tagged in the picture, suggesting he has been involved with their new music.

Fish shared the same graphic onto his Instagram story, along with a photo of him in the studio which tagged Architects frontman Sam Carter.

Now, the band have confirmed ‘Curse’ will be released at 3pm BST tomorrow. They shared a teaser of the song to their social media, which appears to indicate a return to their heavier roots.

Their collaboration is the first music released from Fish since his departure from Bring Me The Horizon in December. In a statement confirming his departure from the band after 11 years, Fish suggested he would be “focusing for the meantime on songwriting and production” in his career going forward.

In January, Fish shared a photo of him working on new music after his exit from the band. Later that month, it was revealed that Fish appears to have been working with Spiritbox.

Meanwhile, any new music with Fish would mark Architects’ first release since dropping the single ‘Seeing Red’ in December.

It would also be their first new music since they became the subject of controversy over the social media activity of their guitarist Adam Christianson. As Loudwire reported in January, Christianson faced backlash by retweeting a transphobic and homophobic post from an account on X/Twitter.

The musician later posted an apology, which read: “Shit! That retweet was a total accident!! I don’t endorse anything that guy says other than fuck Trudeau. Sorry for the panic everyone! Complete all-thumbs moment.”

Some Architects fans have been discussing the incident online, with many saying they’re unconvinced that Christianson’s post was unintentional.

Carter then addressed the incident during Architects’ live show in Paris. “No one on this stage judges anybody for their gender, their race, and whoever they are in love with,” he told the crowd.

“We never have. We never will. That is not what this band stands for, and it is not what this band will ever stand for. We love every single one of you.”