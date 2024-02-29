ArcTanGent 2024 full line-up revealed

ArcTanGent has confirmed its final bands to join the 2024 line-up.

The post-rock and experimental festival will return to Fernhill Farm in Somerset for its 10th anniversary between August 14-17. Mogwai, Explosions In The Sky and Meshuggah will be headlining.

Now, the festival has completed the line-up for 2024. Baroness, Blood Command, Scaler, Imperial Triumphant and Urne will all be playing ArcTanGent’s 10th anniversary edition.

Joining them will be MSPAINT, Silver Moth, Orchards, Teeth of the Sea, itoldyouiwouldeatyou, A-Sun Amissa, Gloom Index, Nailbreaker, The Sad Season, Seneca, unpeople, Benefits, CAHILL//COSTELLO, i Häxa, Yard, FORT, Thank and THOT.

“We’re over the moon to drop the full line-up for ArcTanGent 2024 – we weren’t lying when we said our 10th anniversary would be the biggest event we’ve ever put together,” said festival organiser James Scarlett in a press release. “Baroness are another band we’ve been chasing around for years, we’re stoked to be able to bring so many bands to ATG for the first time to help us celebrate in style.”

Other acts set to perform include Clown Core, Electric Wizard, Animals As Leaders (as an EU exclusive), Plini, Red Fang, And So I Watch You From Afar, Ihsahn, Brontide, Show Me The Body, and the farewell show from Three Trapped Tigers.

Tickets are on sale for ArcTanGent 2024 now – you can purchase yours here.

NME previously hailed ArcTanGent as an “essential” festival, writing: “Based in a remote farm somewhere near Bristol, and comprising of a line-up of math-rock, post-rock, noise, esoteric metal and other such ‘fringe’ genres, it’s a weekend escape like no other on offer.”

Previous years have welcomed the likes of Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, and Russian Circles, with 2022 headlined by Deafheaven, who performed their classic album ‘Sunbather’ in full.