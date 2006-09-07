Arctic Monkeys donate Mercury Prize money

All four original bandmembers unite for charity

Arctic Monkeys have reunited with departed bassist Andy Nicholson in a decision to donate their £20,000 win from their Nationwide Mercury Music Prize to an undisclosed “worthy” charity.

The band scooped the award on Tuesday (September 5).

In a statement the band, along with Nicholson, have said how they have decide to give their winnings away.

The statement reads: “We had a fantastic night and we’re really chuffed with winning the award. It was unexpected but it means a lot to us as the competition was from other musicians we really respect.

“We strongly believe in the ethos of the Nationwide Mercury Prize in that it is about the music and not everything else that goes with it and are therefore really flattered by the decision.

“Regarding the £20,000 cheque, we are going to donate it to a worthy charity which we would prefer to keep private. We have discussed it with Andy, who played an equal part in the making of the album, and he is happy with our choice.

“As for the near future, we are really looking forward to taking a break to continue writing our new album.”