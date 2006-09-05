Arctic Monkeys tipped to win Mercury prize

Bookies predict win

Bookmakers have tipped Arctic Monkeys to win the Mercury Music Prize for their album ’Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’.

A spokesman for Ladbrokes said that the Monkeys were head and shoulders above the competition.

“It’ll be a major surprise if they fail to win,” he told BBC News, “(They have) frozen the rest of the field out of the betting.”

The winner, who will take home a cheque of £20,000 will be announced tonight (September 5).

Other contenders include Muse, Thom Yorke and Hot Chip.

Click back to NME.COM tonight for news straight from the award ceremony.