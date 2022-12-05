Arctic Monkeys add new European dates to 2023 world tour

Arctic Monkeys have added new dates to their 2023 European headline tour – find details of the new gigs and ticket information below.
The band are touring the world next year in support of recent seventh album ‘The Car’, with European dates with Inhaler already announced for April and May.
Now, the band have detailed new shows in Luxembourg, Spain and Italy for July 2023, with support coming from The Hives and Willie J Healey.
The new gigs kick off in Luxembourg at the Luxexpo Open Air venue on July 4, before playing Madrid’s WiZink Center on July 10.
Gigs in Milan (as part of Milan on July 15) and Rome (for Rock In Roma the following day) will then follow.
See the new gigs (in bold) alongside a full list of the band’s 2023 tour dates, including a UK stadium tour and North American dates with Fontaines D.C., below.
Arctic Monkeys announce further dates to their European Tour 2023 in Luxembourg, Spain and Italy with support from @TheHives and @WJHealey. Tickets on sale this Wednesday, 7th December at 12pm CET. https://t.co/T6jRZsB6Lp pic.twitter.com/vwa8B991Od
— Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) December 5, 2022
APRIL 2023
24 – Tipsarena, Linz
25 – Zenith, Munich
27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg
29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
30 – Spektrum, Oslo
MAY 2023
2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen
5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
9 – Accor Arena, Paris
29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry
JUNE 2023
2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 – Emirates Stadium, London
17 – Emirates Stadium, London
18 – Emirates Stadium, London
20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin
25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
JULY 2023
4 – Luxembourg, Luxexpo Open Air
10 – Madrid, WiZink Center
15 – Milan, I-Days Milano
16 – Rome, Rock In Roma
AUGUST 2023
25 – The Armory, Minneapolis
26 – The Armory, Minneapolis
27 – United Center, Illinois
29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston
30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
2 – Bell Centre, Montreal
3 – TD Garden, Boston
5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia
7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia
8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
15 – Moody Center, Austin
16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver
24 – Moda Center, Portland
26 – Chase Center, San Francisco
27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles
30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles