Arctic Monkeys add new European dates to 2023 world tour

Arctic Monkeys have added new dates to their 2023 European headline tour – find details of the new gigs and ticket information below.

The band are touring the world next year in support of recent seventh album ‘The Car’, with European dates with Inhaler already announced for April and May.

Now, the band have detailed new shows in Luxembourg, Spain and Italy for July 2023, with support coming from The Hives and Willie J Healey.

The new gigs kick off in Luxembourg at the Luxexpo Open Air venue on July 4, before playing Madrid’s WiZink Center on July 10.

Gigs in Milan (as part of Milan on July 15) and Rome (for Rock In Roma the following day) will then follow.

See the new gigs (in bold) alongside a full list of the band’s 2023 tour dates, including a UK stadium tour and North American dates with Fontaines D.C., below.

Arctic Monkeys announce further dates to their European Tour 2023 in Luxembourg, Spain and Italy with support from @TheHives and @WJHealey. Tickets on sale this Wednesday, 7th December at 12pm CET. https://t.co/T6jRZsB6Lp pic.twitter.com/vwa8B991Od — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) December 5, 2022

APRIL 2023

24 – Tipsarena, Linz

25 – Zenith, Munich

27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

30 – Spektrum, Oslo

MAY 2023

2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

9 – Accor Arena, Paris

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

JULY 2023

4 – Luxembourg, Luxexpo Open Air

10 – Madrid, WiZink Center

15 – Milan, I-Days Milano

16 – Rome, Rock In Roma

AUGUST 2023

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis

26 – The Armory, Minneapolis

27 – United Center, Illinois

29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston

30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

2 – Bell Centre, Montreal

3 – TD Garden, Boston

5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia

7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia

8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

15 – Moody Center, Austin

16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

24 – Moda Center, Portland

26 – Chase Center, San Francisco

27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles