Arctic Monkeys add third London date to their 2023 UK tour

Arctic Monkeys have added a third London date to their 2023 UK and Ireland stadium tour after the first two shows sold out this morning (September 30).

Tickets for the Sheffield band’s stadium tour next year went on general sale this morning, with high demand being reported on ticket sites and across social media.

Arctic Monkeys’ first two dates at London’s Emirates Stadium on June 16 and 17 both sold out this morning, with the band now announcing a third show at Arsenal’s stadium on June 18.

Tickets for the newly announced gig, as well as the rest of the tour, are on sale now from here.

A third London show is now on sale following the first two shows selling out. Get tickets here: https://t.co/151qusg7BG pic.twitter.com/KqtC5g7fSQ — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) September 30, 2022

You can see Arctic Monkeys’ updated UK and Ireland tour schedule for 2023 below.

May 2023

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



June 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Arctic Monkeys will tour next year in support of their upcoming new album ‘The Car’. The band released the record’s second single, ‘Body Paint’, last night (September 29).

The four-piece were also the musical guests on last night’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US, during which they performed ‘Body Paint’.

Arctic Monkeys’ Fallon appearance was filmed while the band were in New York to play an intimate “phone-free” concert at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.