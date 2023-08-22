Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 Ireland shows for ‘The Car’ world tour finale

Arctic Monkeys have announced a run of arena shows in Ireland for 2023 – you can find all the details below.

The Sheffield band are due to play three headline gigs at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 15, 17 and 19. Additionally, they’ll take to the stage at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 16.

Miles Kane is set to appear as a “special guest” support act at each of the new dates, which will bring AM’s ‘The Car’ world tour to a close.

Advertisement

The Monkeys were forced to cancel a concert at Marlay Park in Dublin earlier this summer after frontman Alex Turner came down with acute laryngitis.

Per a press release, previous ticketholders for the original date will be sent a unique access code and given 72-hour priority pre-sale access to buy tickets, starting at 9am BST this Friday (August 25).

All remaining tickets will be made available at 9am BST next Tuesday (August 29) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. See the full list of dates on the official poster above.

Turner and co. embarked on a huge UK stadium tour this year. The stint included two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, and three performances at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The group also headed to Europe as part of their current global trek, and are scheduled to begin the North American leg this Friday (August 25).

Advertisement

Back in June, Arctic Monkeys headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival for the third time. In a four-star review, NME described that set as “mercurial, magical stuff from a band on fine form”.