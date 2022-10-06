Arctic Monkeys announce extra tour dates for 2023 North American tour

Arctic Monkeys have added two tour dates to their 2023 US tour. View details for the additional Red Rocks and Los Angeles gigs below.

The Sheffield band announced their run of North American dates earlier this week, sharing that they’d be kicking off the tour at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 25 and wrapping it up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 29.

Now, the band has shared an additional date in California on Saturday, September 30. The band also announced a second show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on September 19. Tickets for all tour dates go on sale tomorrow (October 7) at 10am local time. Tickets will be available here.

Fontaines D.C. are set to open for the North American tour dates, which will be in support of the band’s latest album, ‘The Car‘. The band’s seventh studio album will be released on October 21 via Domino.

Arctic Monkeys announce a second night at @thekiaforum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow at 10am local time. https://t.co/m7plv2SZgO pic.twitter.com/VOXneE7PGi — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 6, 2022

Arctic Monkeys announce a second night at @RedRocksCO in Morrison, CO. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow at 10am local time. https://t.co/Vgci0LeiVV pic.twitter.com/K9xkadXhXy — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 6, 2022

The news follows Arctic Monkeys adding a third London date to their 2023 UK and Ireland stadium tour after the first two shows sold out on Friday morning (September 30). Tickets for the Sheffield band’s stadium tour next year went on general sale, with high demand being reported on ticket sites and across social media.

Arctic Monkeys’ first two dates at London’s Emirates Stadium on June 16 and 17 both sold out, with the band since announcing a third show at Arsenal’s stadium on June 18. Tickets for that newly announced gig, as well as the rest of the tour, are on sale now from here.

Meanwhile, the band released their new album’s second single, ‘Body Paint’, last week. In a four-star review of the track, NME called it “an ambitious, swaggering rock ballad.”