Arctic Monkeys announce intimate New York theatre show

Arctic Monkeys have announced an intimate show in New York for next month – find all the details below.

The Sheffield band, who are set to release their seventh album ‘The Car’ on October 21, will take to the stage at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 22. Per a post on AM’s social media pages, the gig is “a phone-free” event.

Tickets go on sale at 10am ET tomorrow (September 1) – buy yours from here.

The forthcoming concert will follow Arctic Monkeys’ dates in Europe, the UK and Ireland, and comes ahead of their scheduled South American tour. They’ll also perform at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 16 and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles on September 18.

Alex Turner and co. played their first UK shows in almost four years at Reading & Leeds 2022 last weekend. They played an unreleased song called ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ at both festivals before sharing new single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

Both tracks will feature on ‘The Car’ alongside cuts such as ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, ‘Jet Skis On The Moat’, ‘Body Paint’ and ‘Mr Schwartz’.

Per a press release, the upcoming record “finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

During his first interview about ‘The Car’, frontman Turner told the Big Issue that the Monkeys had come “back to earth” on the album following the divisive ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. “On this record, sci-fi is off the table,” he said.

In a four-star review of AM’s headline performance at Reading Festival 2022, NME wrote: “Whether tonight ranks as one of the band’s definitive sets is still up for debate; the Yorkshire homecoming in Leeds could still take the mantle.

“But here the band look comfortable in the sweet-spot, one where both chant-along indie classics and more esoteric concoctions can co-exist in each and every setlist. After all, the band have always asked us to look beyond the hype and appreciate them for what they are in that present moment: it’s just that they still happen to be the best in the game.”

Details of further UK dates are yet to emerge.