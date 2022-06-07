Arctic Monkeys announce new tour date in Colombia with Father John Misty

Arctic Monkeys have announced a new tour date in Colombia. Check out ticket details below.

Father John Misty will act as support on the date, according to a post the band shared on social media today (June 7). The show will take place on November 11, and tickets are set to go on sale June 16 at 9am local time. You can purchase tickets here.

Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading & Leeds in August – their only two UK live appearances scheduled for 2022 so far – while their tour will also visit Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

We are playing Coliseo Live Bogotá, Colombia this November with support from @fatherjohnmisty. Tickets go on sale Thursday 16th June at 9am Local time. https://t.co/F22x8uz8j8 pic.twitter.com/PfuLkNLWVC — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) June 7, 2022

Last month, Matt Helders spoke about the Sheffield band’s upcoming new album, saying that musically it “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”. The band have yet to officially announce the follow-up to their May 2018 album, but new music from the band is expected to arrive this year given that Monkeys are heading out on tour in August.

“It kinda like picks up where the other one [‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically,” Helders said. “I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 ‘AM’ single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff. But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud,” he added. “It’s hard to explain!”