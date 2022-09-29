Arctic Monkeys announce second Manchester date for 2023 UK tour

Arctic Monkeys have added a second Manchester date to their 2023 UK and Ireland stadium tour following a huge early demand for tickets.

The returning Sheffield four-piece will tour in the UK and Ireland in May and June next year, with tickets set to go on general sale here tomorrow morning (September 30).

A pre-sale for the whole tour took place earlier this morning (September 29), with the pre-sale for the band’s initial Manchester date at Emirates Old Trafford on June 2, 2023 selling out.

Arctic Monkeys will now play a second date at Emirates Old Trafford on June 3, 2023. Tickets for the new Manchester show, as well as the other dates of the band’s UK and Ireland tour, will go on general sale at 9am tomorrow.

Arctic Monkeys announce a second Manchester date off the back of a sold out pre-sale this morning. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow at 9am. https://t.co/KPzR8lVRNK pic.twitter.com/In3IPP663x — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) September 29, 2022

You can see Arctic Monkeys’ UK and Ireland tour dates for 2023 below.

May 2023

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



June 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Arctic Monkeys will tour next year in support of their upcoming new album ‘The Car’. The band will release the record’s second single, ‘Body Paint’, later this evening.

The Monkeys will also perform as the musical guests on tonight’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US, where they look likely to perform ‘Body Paint’.