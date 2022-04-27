Arctic Monkeys announce South American tour dates

Arctic Monkeys have announced plans for a series of tour dates in South America later this year.

The band are set to hit the road with Interpol for a mixture of arena and festival dates across Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay in November.

The jaunt will kick off at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on November 1 before calling at a number of Primavera Sound shows and wrapping up for an arena show in Peru on November 15.

You can view the dates below and purchase tickets here.

We are pleased to announce our headline shows and festival appearances in South America this November with a further date in Colombia to be announced soon. Visit our website for tickets. https://t.co/PaUDpilxTU pic.twitter.com/2YngPzhbuJ — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) April 27, 2022

Arctic Monkeys have a busy summer ahead, with headline performances scheduled for Reading & Leeds 2022 and Ireland’s Electric Picnic 2022.

The Sheffield band – who are said to have “pretty much finished” their long-awaited seventh album – have also recently announced a string of European headline dates as well as various festival shows including at Sziget Festival, Cala Mijas, Rock En Seine and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

They are also set to headline this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas alongside Lorde and Gorillaz from September 16-18. Tickets are available here.

Jack Harlow, Calvin Harris, Cage The Elephant, Migos, and Beach House are also topping the neon city festival’s bill. The massive line-up also promises sets from Charli XCX, Sam Fender, Rico Nasty, Wet Leg, and OutKast‘s Big Boi.

Life Is Beautiful recently took home the prize for Best Festival In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

After taking a year off due to COVID in 2020, the festival made a triumphant return in 2021 with headliners Tame Impala, Green Day and Billie Eilish.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys also recently shared their support for iconic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill, after the venue announced it was facing threat of closure next year due to its landlord issuing a notice of eviction.

The band helped raise over £100,000 for the venue to survive COVID closures last year by raffling off one of Alex Turner‘s guitars.