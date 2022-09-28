Arctic Monkeys announce venue change for Dublin show

Arctic Monkeys have announced a change of venue for their show in Dublin next summer.

A social media post confirmed that the band will now be playing Malahide Castle instead of the previously announced Marlay Park as part of their much-anticipated 2023 tour.

The reasons behind the venue switch have not been shared. Malahide Castle’s capacity for live shows is 20,000 people, about half that of Marley Park.

The run of shows in support of their seventh studio album ‘The Car’, which is out on October 21, 2022 via Domino, were announced last week.

Kicking off at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on May 29, the stint also includes outdoor concerts in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, Southampton and Glasgow.

Alex Turner and co. are due to play two huge homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield on June 9 and 10. Additionally, the Monkeys will hit the stage at the Emirates Stadium in London on June 16 and 17.

Those who are eligible for the pre-sale will receive their unique codes today for the pre-sale that begins tomorrow at 9am. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30th September at 9am pic.twitter.com/dCcQ6YW6WY — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) September 28, 2022