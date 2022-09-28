Arctic Monkeys announce venue change for Dublin show

Arctic Monkeys have announced a change of venue for their show in Dublin next summer.
A social media post confirmed that the band will now be playing Malahide Castle instead of the previously announced Marlay Park as part of their much-anticipated 2023 tour.
The reasons behind the venue switch have not been shared. Malahide Castle’s capacity for live shows is 20,000 people, about half that of Marley Park.
The run of shows in support of their seventh studio album ‘The Car’, which is out on October 21, 2022 via Domino, were announced last week.
Kicking off at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on May 29, the stint also includes outdoor concerts in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, Southampton and Glasgow.
Alex Turner and co. are due to play two huge homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield on June 9 and 10. Additionally, the Monkeys will hit the stage at the Emirates Stadium in London on June 16 and 17.
Arctic Monkeys will now be playing Malahide Castle instead of Marlay Park in Dublin in June 2023.
Those who are eligible for the pre-sale will receive their unique codes today for the pre-sale that begins tomorrow at 9am. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30th September at 9am pic.twitter.com/dCcQ6YW6WY
— Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) September 28, 2022
The Hives and The Mysterines will appear at the upcoming shows as “special guest” openers.
Tickets for Arctic Monkeys 2023 UK/Ireland tour go on general sale next Friday (September 30) at 9am BST – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Thursday (29) by pre-ordering ‘The Car’ from here.
Notably, these current dates mean that Arctic Monkeys are free to headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 on either the Friday (June 23) or Saturday (24). AM are rumoured to be making a return to Worthy Farm next summer.
Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 UK/Ireland itinerary is as follows:
29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 – Building Society Arena, CoventryJUNE 2023
2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 – Emirates Stadium, London
17 – Emirates Stadium, London
20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin
25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
Elsewhere, the band are set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
The band filmed the performance while in New York to play an intimate “phone-free” concert at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. It came after recent slots at Primavera Sound Los Angeles and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas.