Arctic Monkeys announced as first headliners for Bilbao BBK Live 2023

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the first headliners for next year’s Bilbao BBK Live in Spain.

The festival is scheduled to take place between July 6-8, 2023. This morning (October 27), organisers revealed that Alex Turner and co. will top the bill on one of those nights. No other acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time next Wednesday (November 2) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. A pre-sale is due to go live at the same time today (October 27).

Check out the announcement post below.

Arctic Monkeys are playing @bilbaobbklive in July 2023. Tickets on sale Wednesday 2nd November. https://t.co/cH1Va8nQQf pic.twitter.com/jPwEbDo3l5 — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 27, 2022

It was announced last week that Arctic Monkeys will also headline Rock Werchter in Belgium on July 2, 2023.

The new summer festival dates come amid rumours and reports of a return to Glastonbury next June. AM have topped the bill at the Worthy Farm event twice previously, in 2007 and 2013.

Additionally, the Monkeys’ 2023 UK and Ireland stadium tour leaves a gap for the Sheffield band to play Glasto’s Pyramid Stage on either the Friday (June 23) or Saturday (24).

Next month will see Arctic Monkeys embark on a run of South American gigs ahead of an Australian tour in December/January. They’ll then hit the road in Europe in the spring, with a North American stint set to begin in August.

Arctic Monkeys released their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’, last Friday (October 21). The record is currently in a race with Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ to reach Number One in the UK. Each of AM’s previous LPs have debuted in the top spot.

The group recently sat down with NME for a Big Read cover interview, in which frontman Turner discussed ‘The Car’, the lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’, the newfound popularity of ‘505’ and much more.

Last weekend, Arctic Monkeys streamed their intimate New York Kings Theatre concert on YouTube.