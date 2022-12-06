Arctic Monkeys announced as headliners for NOS Alive 2023

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as a headliner for NOS Alive 2023 – find all the details below.

The festival is due to take place in Lisbon, Portugal between July 6-8 next year. It was recently revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, The Black Keys and Sam Smith will all be performing.

Today (December 6) it’s been confirmed that Arctic Monkeys will top the bill at NOS Alive on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Tickets for the festival are on general sale now – you can purchase yours from here. See the announcement posts below.

APERTEM OS CINTOS E PREGO A FUNDO NESSE FORD CORTINA! 🥵 Os @ArcticMonkeys chegam ao #PalcoNOS no dia 7 de julho. 🎫 Bilhetes em https://t.co/1N2ip0SJZH#NOSAlive23 pic.twitter.com/KTpDqf7ARe — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) December 6, 2022

The news of Arctic Monkeys’ forthcoming NOS Alive appearance comes after the band added new European dates to their 2023 world tour. Alex Turner and co. are set to hit the road next spring in support of their acclaimed seventh album ‘The Car’.

A run of UK and Ireland stadium shows is scheduled for May and June, with a North American leg following in September. The Monkeys will be in Europe in late April and early May before returning for extra gigs in July.

AM are also lined up to top the bill at next year’s edition of Open’er Festival and Bilbao BBK Live in Spain. They’re currently rumoured to be one of the two remaining headliners for Glastonbury 2023 following the confirmation of Elton John last week.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys’ singles ‘Body Paint’ and ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ appeared on NME‘s ‘best songs of 2022’ list this week at Number 24 and Number Five, respectively.

NME praised frontman Turner’s “truly earnest, open, romantic and human” lyrics on the latter track, calling it a “slow-dance waltzing beauty”.